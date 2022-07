BOSTON (WHDH) - Downtown Crossing went to the dogs on Sunday.

Dozens of pups walked the streets in costume for the Patriotic Pooch Parade, part of Boston Harborfest.

Nearly 40 dogs competed in Best in Show, Best Team, Most Creative and Most Patriotic categories.

