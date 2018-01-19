Drew Bledsoe named honorary captain for Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars game

Former New England Patriots NFL football quarterback Drew Bledsoe takes questions from reporters, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. Bledsoe was honored Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 at The Sports Museums 15th annual presentation of the Tradition, an event held in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots say Drew Bledsoe will serve as the team’s honorary captain for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Bledsoe, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, quarterbacked New England 20-6 victory over the Jaguars in the 1997 AFC title game, the first ever hosted by the Patriots.

“Drew Bledsoe played such an integral role in our efforts to rebuild the Patriots,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft in a press release. “He gave fans hope for the future by providing many memorable moments during his record-breaking career. ”

Bledsoe threw for 166 touchdowns in 124 career games with the Patriots.

Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. tilt will mark the 14th AFC Championship that the Patriots have played in.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)