Drilling rig at NH construction site tips, falls into river

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — A drilling rig operating at a construction site in Peterborough, New Hampshire, tipped over and fell into the Contoocook River, town officials said Thursday.

The rig was working at the retaining wall part of a bridge project at U.S. Route 202. Town officials posted on Facebook that a small amount of fuel leaked, but it was quickly contained, and the Department of Environmental Services has been notified.

“Removal is expected to take considerable time,” the post said. “Given that large equipment will be required for removal, there are likely to be additional road closures in the near future. The town will be updating the community as plans are developed.”

No one was hurt. Route 202 on Granite Street/Pine Street/Concord Street between Sand Hill Road and Route 101 was temporarily closed, but was later reopened to one-way traffic.

