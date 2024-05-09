WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A drinking water warning was issued for Wrentham residents Thursday after an untreated water sample from Tuesday tested positive for E. coli, officials said.

Wrentham residents do not need to boil their tap water, but should throw away all ice, beverages, formula, and uncooked food made with tap water collected on or before Tuesday, the Town of Wrentham said in a statement.

A well in the system was shut off after a routine sample of untreated water from Tuesday came back contaminated, the town said. Five follow up samples will be taken from the well’s water supply to determine its safety.

The water is typically pumped from the ground and then disinfected with chlorine to kill viruses and bacteria, according to the town. None of the chlorinated water samples collected Tuesday tested positive for E. coli, the town said.

The current Wrentham tap water is safe to use for drinking, preparing food, bathing, washing dishes, and all other normal uses, according to the town.

