Drinks to-go here to stay? Restaurant owners, package store owners butt heads on extending governor’s order

BOSTON (WHDH) - About a dozen states have made to-go cocktails a permanent thing to help boost restaurant sales during the pandemic. Now, it is a topic of debate here in Massachusetts where State Senator Diana DiZoglio is fighting to make them a mainstay.

At the Yellow Door Taqueria in Boston’s South End, an ice-cold margarita is zipped up, ready to sell and take home.

“It’s great for business. It’s great for extra additional revenue. Guests love it,” said managing partner Jarek Mountain

For some, this addition was a positive of the COVID-19 pandemic and Arpit Patel, the owner of Baramor in Newton, said he hopes it sticks around after the state of emergency lifts on June 15 and the related executive orders expire.

Craft cocktails at home weren’t a thing in the past,” he said. “Cracking open a beer is completely different than having that restaurant experience of having a bartender make a craft cocktail.”

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced plans to extend some of those executive orders including one to preserve special outdoor dining permits. Allowing restaurants to continue selling takeout cocktails is not currently part of that bill.

DiZoglio thinks that it should be and is proposing a two-year extension for the restaurants.

“It’s a simple measure that will go a long way to make sure our restaurants are on the path to recovery,” she said. “That two-year extension would give them a starting point to be able to once again continue on the path to recovery, and get to a state where they are not constantly in survival mode but where they are able to thrive again.”

The Massachusetts Package Stores Association expressed their concern about the possible extension and told 7NEWS:

“The alcohol beverage laws in Massachusetts protect the public from oversaturation of the marketplace. What we did as a band-aid for hospitality last year is being taken advantage of. We’re talking about allowing restaurants to become liquor stores in addition to the off-premise marketplace we have now.”

In the meantime, restaurant owners argue that the extension could help as they work their way out of recovery mode.

“I mean there are a few rare positives during the pandemic, and take-out cocktails was one of them,” said Patel. “So, I don’t see why we would get rid of anything that was positive from the pandemic.”

Do you think the option to order beer, wine and cocktails to go should extend past the COVID-19 state of emergency? — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) May 25, 2021

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association said it has been working with the governor’s office and leaders at the State House to extend the order. They say it is a necessary step to take down a long road of economic recovery.

The Package Stores Association is calling for a hearing on the matter.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)