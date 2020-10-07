Drive-in theater at Suffolk Downs to screen trio of classic Halloween films

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive-in theater that was assembled at Suffolk Downs over the summer will screen a trio of classic Halloween films later this month.

The pop-up drive-in at the former racetrack will show Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, and Scream from Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday Oct. 25.

A film will be shown at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on each screening night.

Tickets will be $30 per car and they include a special trick-or-treat box with candy and snacks.

Cars must be parked six feet apart from one another. Moviegoers must remain in their cars and masks must be worn during trips the bathroom.

All drive-in events take place in the parking lot outside of the Suffolk Downs Clubhouse located off Tomasello Way.

