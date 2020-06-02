Drive-in theater opening later this month on South Shore

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A drive-in theater is opening later this month at a popular location on the South Shore.

The Marshfield Fair Association’s plan to open the theater at the Marshfield Fairgrounds was approved by the Marshfield Board of Selectmen on Monday night, Town Administrator Michael Maresco told 7NEWS.

Maresco said the theater is slated to open on June 18, right before Father’s Day weekend.

Newly released movies will not be shown, but “popular” ones will be screened, according to Maresco.

Moviegoers will be required to stay in their vehicles and vacate the grounds by 11:30 p.m. There will be a maximum of 250 cars allowed per screening.

The theater will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)