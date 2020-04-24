Drive-thru coronavirus testing site reopening in Medford

Healthcare workers test a person at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in West Bloomfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be reopening in Medford on Saturday.

Licensed PhysicianOne Urgent Care providers will test patients at their Medford location at 4110 Mystic Valley Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those tested do not have to be current patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care but they must be pre-screened through a virtual visit by going to www.P1UC.com or by calling 855-349-2828.

PhysicianOne is also offering testing to essential workers who are asymptomatic but continue to work.

The drive-thru site will only be open for one day due to limited availability of test kits but patients seeking testing at any time are encourage to contact PhysicianOne they continue to pre-screen patients daily for testing.

