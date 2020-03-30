Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Medford

A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening in Medford this weekend, officials announced.

The testing site will open to the public at PhysicianOne Urgent Care at 4110 Mystic Valley Parkway on April 4, according to Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn.

Licensed PhysicianOne Urgent Care healthcare providers will test patients who have been pre-screened via a virtual visit. No tests will be offered without an advanced pre-screening.

“I’m so thankful to PhysicianOne for providing this important resource not only to Medford residents but to residents from our neighboring communities who may not otherwise have access to testing,” Mayor Lungo-Koehn said in a news release. ““Access to testing is critical in understanding and slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Due to the limited availability of test kits, the drive-thru will initially be open on just Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lungo-Koehn and local representatives are working to secure additional kits so the drive-thru can be quickly reactivated.

To complete a pre-screening, the public can visit www.P1UC.com or call 855-349-2828.

Drive-thru testing sites have popped up in Somerville, Waltham, and on Cape Cod. Rhode Island is using space at the state’s public colleges to help get people tested.

