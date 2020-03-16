Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites pop up on Cape Cod

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod Health care announced Monday that they will be partnering with Barnstable County to begin drive-through testing for the coronavirus.

To recieve testing, patients must be screened for COVID-19 by a Cape Cod Healthcare clinical care provider, receive a doctor’s order and appointment for COVID-19 testing, according to a joint release issued by county and healthcare officials.

Patients arriving at their designated appointment time will drive to the main entrance of Cape Cod Community College on Iyannough Road in West Barnstable, and follow the signs to the testing lot.

They should remain in their cars and must present a photo-ID to be seen.

At which time, a nurse in protective gear will administer a nasal swab.

Samples collected will be sent to the Department of Public Health or an offsite commercial testing facility.

Results should be expected within one to three business days.

Patients will be tested regardless of their ability to pay; no copays will be charged for a COVID-19 test.

“These testing capabilities will allow Cape Cod Healthcare to address a critical need to identify and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare. “This is an unprecedented public health issue and it requires the attention and support of the entire community.”

Patients testing positive will recieve a daily check-in call from a public health nurse until their results are confirmed by the CDC.

Patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, coughing or shortness of breath should contact their primary care provider to be screened for COVID-19.

This new screening method will begin on March 16.

“Barnstable County continues to plan and respond to the COVID-19 emergency on Cape Cod in a coordinated effort with Cape Cod Healthcare and the 15 communities in our region,” said Sean O’Brien, Director of Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.

Those in the area who do not have a primary care provider, are urged to call a Cape Cod Healthcare urgent care center.

