Drive-thru event featuring life-size Hot Wheels opens at Gillette Stadium this week

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - People will be able to enjoy the sights of life-size Hot Wheels Monster Trucks during a drive-thru event that is opening at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro later this week.

More than 50 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and legendary vehicles will be on display at the stadium, including Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, V8 Bomber, Bone Shaker, the original monster truck BIGFOOT, and the world’s tallest monster truck, BIGFOOT#5.

The event opens to the public on Friday and will run until April 18.

Guests can purchase tickets online for $45 per vehicle. A free Hot Wheels three-car pack comes with every ticket purchased.

Staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)