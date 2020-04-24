Drive-thru graduation? Rhode Island student starts petition in support of the idea

High school seniors in Portsmouth, Rhode Island are backing a classmate’s idea to have a drive-thru graduation.

Mia Phillips began a petition in favor of the idea for commencement on Change.com, which has since gained 1,000 signatures of support.

Phillips was frustrated that the ceremony had been changed to a virtual one. Instead, she proposed that graduating seniors could get their diplomas from their cars, similar to a drive thru.

The “PHS 2020 graduation to be anything but VIRTUAL” petition caught the eye of fellow classmates.

“And they could announce our names and we could drive up and get our diplomas. It’s not perfect but it’s a step up from online,” Phillips said.

The proposal is just an idea now. The state’s governor announced schools would remain closed for the year just this week.

