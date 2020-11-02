Drive-thru holiday light show opening in Massachusetts

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A drive-thru holiday light show featuring dozens of never-before-seen displays is opening in Massachusetts later this month.

The North Shore Holiday Light Show is slated to open at Crescent Farms in Haverhill on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see an array of festive displays, including illuminated creations that stand three stories tall.

The light show will take about 20-25 minutes to drive through.

The holiday spectacle is slated to remain open on select dates through Dec. 30.

