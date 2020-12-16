FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The public will be able to enjoy a one-mile holiday lights display from the comfort of their car at Gillette Stadium for an additional week.

FunGuys Events announced Wednesday that the Magic of Lights drive-thru experience will now last through Jan. 9 as opposed to Jan. 2 due to high demand.

The festive, contact-free event began on Nov. 13, featuring themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Tickets can be purchased online, with prices ranging from $25 to $50 for a standard car, $150 for a limo or party bus and $250 for a regular-sized bus.

Magic of Lights and Gillette Stadium staff are on-hand to ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed.

