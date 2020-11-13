Drive-thru holiday lights show now open at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A drive-through holiday lights experience is now officially open at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The festive and socially-distant “Magic of Lights” show is slated to run from Nov. 13 through Jan. 2.

Those who visit the home of the six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots will be treated to a mile-long show with dazzling themed light displays featuring the latest in LED technology and digital animations.

Themes this year include the “12 Days of Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and the “Night Before Christmas.”

Drive-thru hours start at dusk and end at 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday. Hours will be extended to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

