NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A drive-thru menorah lighting event was held in North Andover on Thursday by Temple Emanuel.

Those observing the first night of Hanukkah pulled up to the temple’s parking lot to check out the outdoor menorah.

Musicians played music and desserts were passed out to those who attended.

