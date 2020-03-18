Drive-thru testing begins outside Somerville Hospital

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Drive through testing is getting underway outside Somerville Hospital as the effort to socially distance from one another continues.

Hospital officials at the Cambridge Health Alliance Somerville Hospital say the tent, which is now open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., not only protects patients but hospital staffers as well.

Only patients who meet the federal criteria and have registered with the hospital, and have a note from their primary care physician will be seen.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he is taking a strong stance against the federal government and what he perceives as their lack of tests.

“We know we have two tools – important tools – at our disposal if we’re going to combat this epidemic. One is robust and broad testing and the federal government has botched that,” he said.

