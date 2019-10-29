Driver, 4 students injured when deer crashes through school bus windshield in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus driver and four students were injured Tuesday morning when a crash caused a deer to fly through the windshield of a school bus in Dartmouth, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Chase Road about 7:12 determined a vehicle hit the deer, launching it through the windshield of the oncoming bus, Dartmouth police said.

Four students and the driver suffered minor injuries. The deer did not survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

