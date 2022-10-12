BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler in South Boston four years ago has been found guilty of motor vehicle homicide.

A jury reached its verdict Wednesday afternoon, after the defense for the driver, Charlene Casey, came to an end on Tuesday, the third day of the trial. Jurors received the case around 1:40 p.m. and continued deliberating Wednesday morning.

“While we’re grateful for the jury’s decision, we are fully aware that no verdict can even begin to alleviate the grief the McGrath family and their loved ones will forever hold over the loss of Colin,” Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. “This case was tragic and heartbreaking in every way.”

Breaking: Charlene Casey has been found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in Suffolk County Superior Court in the 2018 death of 2 year old Colin McGrath. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 12, 2022

Earlier in the week, the court visited the site of the crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Jurors also saw surveillance video from the chain reaction crash last week.

Casey had been charged with motor vehicle homicide and pleaded not guilty in the case. Upon conviction, she could face up to 5 years in prison and lose her license for 15 years.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

