WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a Waltham Police officer and a National Grid employee last month was ordered to stay behind bars at a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

Judge Ellen Caulo ordered Peter Simon, 54, of New Hampshire, to remain in jail until at least his next hearing, which is scheduled for February 29.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, authorities say Simon crashed his pickup truck into a utility worksite, killing Waltham Police officer Paul Tracey, 58, of Waltham, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36, of Cambridge.

Officials said Simon ultimately struck several other vehicles on Totten Pond Road after crashing, fled on foot, stole a police cruiser at knifepoint and led police on a chase before crashing again and being taken into custody.

Two other National Grid workers were also injured in the crash.

“I think the commonwealth proved today that, beyond a reasonable doubt, he’s a dangerous person and shouldn’t be out on the street right now waiting trial,” said Waltham Police Department Chief Kevin O’Connell following Thursday’s decision.

Prosecutors Thursday provided details of Simon’s past troubles with the law, including a 2009 incident in Keene, New Hampshire similar to what happened in Waltham. In that case, prosecutors said Simon led police on a chase before crashing into a bus, which then caught fire. The driver of the bus was seriously injured.

Simon is facing manslaughter and armed robbery charges. He first appeared in court on these charges last month, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)