WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a Waltham Police officer and a National Grid employee last month is due back in court Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, authorities say Peter Simon, 54, of New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into a utility worksite, killing Waltham Police officer Paul Tracey, 58, of Waltham, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36, of Cambridge.

Simon is facing manslaughter and armed robbery charges.

Officials said Simon ultimately struck several other vehicles on Totten Pond Road after crashing, fled on foot, stole a police cruiser at knifepoint and led police on a chase before crashing again and being taken into custody.

Two other National Grid workers were also injured in the crash.

Simon first appeared in court last month, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf before a judge ordered he be held without bail ahead of a dangerousness hearing.

