MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoneham man allegedly brandished a pellet gun during an apparent road rage incident in Medford Thursday morning.

A motorist reported just before 11 a.m. that while she was exiting Interstate 93 southbound on the ramp to the Route 60 rotary, another vehicle tried to merge into her lane of travel, according to state police.

The driver then allegedly brandished what appeared to be a handgun.

Troopers responding to the incident found the suspect vehicle in the area of Main Street near the Medford Police Station.

They stopped the vehicle and conducted an investigation, resulting in the discovery of a pellet gun consistent in appearance with an actual handgun, state police said.

The suspect, 32-year-old Patrick Ingemi Jr., of Stoneham, was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, state police added.

No additional information has been released.

