REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver accused of crashing a car into a pole after leading police on a pursuit in Revere appeared in court Wednesday.

Willie Jenkins, 29, was ordered held on bail and placed in a rehabilitation facility for substance abuse issues.

Police said Jenkins was taken into custody after he and another person stole and eventually crashed a white Honda Accord on Dana Street on Tuesday.

Though Jenkins’ passenger was hurt in the crash, his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Jenkins was charged with a long list of motor vehicle, theft, and drug charges and is due back in court next month, according to court records.

