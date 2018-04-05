Driver accused of deliberately running over tow yard worker in Lowell due in court

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A driver accused of deliberately running over an employee at a tow yard in Lowell is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police said Waleed Alnakhi, 22, had gotten his Mini Cooper towed to the tow yard at Stuart’s Automotive because the car did not have a license.

Greg Andrews, who works at the tow yard, said the incident began when Alnakhi started taking trash out of his car and throwing it on the ground. He then allegedly went on a profanity-laced tirade before striking the worker and speeding off.

“He did it on purpose. He aimed for him,” said Andrews.

Andrews said his co-worker suffered bumps and bruises but is otherwise OK.

Police arrested Alnakhi outside his house a short time later. He faces several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, speeding and operating after suspension.

