GRIFFIN, Ga. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck accused of drilling holes into gas tanks of parked U-Haul trucks in Griffin, Georgia on Wednesday as some people looked to hoard fuel amid a shortage.

Firefighters responding to the scene worked to clean up the gas that had leaked on the ground following the incident.

“While we understand that there is a shortage on gas, we also want to remind everyone to exercise safety, patience and common sense,” the Griffin Police Department wrote on Facebook. “The shortage is temporary and we anticipate the gas stations returning to full operations soon. In the meantime, remain calm and don’t do anything to endanger yourself and others.”

The driver parked their pickup truck behind a KFC, allowing for police to obtain surveillance photos.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the owner or driver of the red 1980-1986 Ford F series truck is asked to contact Inv. Powell at 470-771-3097 or rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.

The fuel shortage came after a cybersecurity attack on the Colonial Pipeline prompted fuel-hoarding and panic-buying in parts of the Southeastern U.S.

