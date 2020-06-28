Driver accused of flashing gun during argument in Burger King parking lot

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing an armed assault charge after police say he flashed a gun at another motorist during an argument in Tewksbury on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a threat made at a Burger King on Main Street at 4:45 p.m. arrested Michael Cetrone, 49, of Billerica on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

The victim told officers that Cetrone cut him off in a parking lot and then flashed a gun during an argument that followed.

Cetrone reportedly said, “I have a license; I can do whatever I want in my car,” according to police.

Officers located Cetrone using the license plate information given to them by the victim, police said.

A gun was recovered and Cetrone is set to be arraigned on Monday.

