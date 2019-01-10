Driver accused of hitting Boston police officer, cruiser to be arraigned on gun, drug charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing numerous criminal charges after police say he struck an officer with his car while fleeing a traffic stop in Boston Wednesday night before slamming into a parked police cruiser and fleeing the scene on foot.

Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force conducting a drug investigation on Salisbury Park in Dorchester about 7:39 p.m. were approaching a vehicle that had backed into a parking area when the driver, later identified as Adrian Ferguson, 29, suddenly accelerated, striking one of the officers and causing the rear passenger side window to shatter, according to Boston police.

The officer, who was not seriously injured in the collision, chased the car as it sped down the street and slammed into a parked cruiser on Park Street.

Police say Ferguson was arrested after jumping from the car with a gun in his hand and engaging in a violent struggle with officers.

Following his apprehension, police say they recovered a loaded .380-caliber Ruger handgun with a laser sight and three plastic bags of cocaine.

Ferguson is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, second subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and trafficking Class B drugs.

