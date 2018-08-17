Driver accused of hitting, dragging state trooper nabbed in Fitchburg

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of hitting and dragging a state trooper while fleeing a traffic stop in Webster Friday afternoon was arrested several hours later in Fitchburg, officials said.

The driver allegedly hit the trooper in the area of 26 Chase Ave. around 12:25 p.m. and dragged him a short distance.

The trooper, who works out of the Sturbridge Barracks, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UMass-Lakeside hospital. He has since been treated and released.

driver who dragged state trooper in Webster is under arrest tonight along w/ a woman he was with #7News pic.twitter.com/bsqT8SfPOa — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 17, 2018

The 27-year-old driver and his passenger, believed to be a 40-year-old Dudley woman, were caught on South Street around 6 p.m.

Both were subjects of active arrest warrants, state police said. Their names have not been made public.

No additional details were immediately available.

