Driver accused of hitting teenage skateboarder in Salem to face charges

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Salem woman will face charges in connection to a crash in Salem last week.

Joy Bramer’s 17-year-old daughter was skateboarding down Ord Street shortly before 6 p.m. on January 12 when she collided with a 25-year-old Salem woman who was driving down Aborn Street, according to a release issued by police.

The driver stopped and spoke to the girl before leaving the scene seconds later without providing any information.

The surveillance camera at Marcelo’s and Sons Auto Repair in Salem captured it all.

The girl filed a report of the incident with police on Friday the 15th around 9:30 a.m.

The driver turned herself over on Tuesday morning and officers said they will be coordinating with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office on the charges she will face.

The girl’s mother said that even if it was an accident, the driver never should have left the scene.

“You know it’s a crime you hit the person, I just want justice for my daughter,” she said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call police at 978-745-9700 or leave an anonymous tip at 978-619-5627.

