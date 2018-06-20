Driver accused of leading state police on high-speed chase crashes in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who led a state trooper on a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a utility pole in Foxborough, police said.

A trooper patrolling Interstate 495 northbound in Raynham about 2:44 a.m. said they attempted to stop a driver who nearly hit their cruiser while speeding down the highway in excess of 100 mph, according to a state police spokesman, who noted the pursuit was authorized by Troop headquarters.

After the driver exited the highway onto Route 140 in Mansfield, state police terminated the pursuit at 2:50 a.m. after it reached a secondary road.

But soon after, state police learned the driver had lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a utility pole on Cedar Street in Foxborough.

Two tow trucks responded to the scene to remove the mangled car, which had been split in two.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Boston Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

