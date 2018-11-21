Driver accused of nearly hitting Boston cop during wild chase arraigned

BOSTON (WHDH) - A West Roxbury man who nearly ran over a Boston police officer and smashed into several cars while trying to evade arrest pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges on Wednesday.

Michael Robicheau, 57, was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of refusing to stop for a police officer, driving to endanger, operating on a revoked/suspended license, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (car), unlawful possession of a firearm, leaving the scene after causing property damage, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer working a detail in front of the Roche Brothers Supermarket at 1800 Centre St. in West Roxbury spotted a Mercedes SUV illegally parked and blocking the front entrance to the market, according to Boston police.

Instead of writing a ticket, police say the officer walked into the business and used the in-store public address system to ask if the owner of the vehicle could move it. Soon after, Robicheau exited the store and returned to his SUV.

But when the officer approached to let him know he could have given him a ticket, police say Robicheau sped away and nearly hit him, triggering a high-speed chase into Roslindale during which Robicheau struck several parked cars and ended up slamming into a driver pulling out of a driveway on Bexley Road and coming to rest against a utility pole.

Robicheau’s father said his son was under the influence of bath salts and has a substance dependency problem.

During a search of Robicheau’s vehicle, police say they found a loaded Browning 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun on the front passenger seat.

