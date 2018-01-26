Driver accused of OUI in Hingham car crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A driver is accused of drunken driving after a late-night crash in Hingham.

The crash happened Thursday on Route 228. Police said the car went off the road and hit a utility pole, flipping over.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. The driver was not arrested but summonsed to court for drunken driving.

