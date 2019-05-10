Driver accused of racing car that slammed in Brockton building, burst into flames

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men accused of racing their cars in Brockton Thursday night are facing charges after one of the cars slammed into a vacant building and burst into flames.

Brockton Police Capt. Mark Porcaro patrolling downtown around 8:30 p.m. noticed a gray Audi A4 had crashed into a building located at 28 Frederick Douglas Ave.

Porcaro moved closer and saw the driver, 18-year-old Abraham Belice, and his 18-year-old passenger, both of Brockton, were outside of the car but still near the vehicle, according to police.

He ordered the two young men to move away moments before the car burst into flames, police added.

Firefighters responding to the scene immediately began attacking the flames, which proved difficult due to the gasoline that was leaking from the car, Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said.

“With the gasoline, it’s a hydrocarbon with some ethanol in it, we had to knock it down with a dry chemical extinguisher to put that out and then we had to put foam on it to blanket it,” he explained. “It doesn’t go out just with putting water on it, we have to use foam on it as well.”

City surveillance cameras reportedly captured the Audi and a gray Volvo racing prior to the crash.

The Audi had passed the Volvo on the right while driving westbound on School Street, police said. As it entered the intersection of Main Street and Frederick Douglas Avenue, Belice allegedly lost control of his Audi and crashed into the building.

An ambulance transported Belice and his passenger to Good Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries.

The investigating officer has requested the Brockton District Court to issue a complaint against the driver of the Volvo, 19-year-old Nicholas Damon, and against Belice, police said.

Belice faces multiple charges including racing a motor vehicle, speeding, destruction of property, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a passing violation.

Damon faces racing a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding charges.

Authorities say the downtown building was very old but had been vacant for a long time, so they don’t believe anyone was inside.

The car was pulled out of the building and towed away.

