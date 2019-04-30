Driver accused of shooting man during violent NH road rage incident

GRAFTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Grafton, New Hampshire man is facing a first-degree assault charge after police say he shot another man during a violent road rage incident on Monday.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting during a road rage incident on Route 4 about 3:15 p.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to state police. The alleged shooter, Joseph Brown, 38, was arrested.

A preliminary investigation suggests Brown was driving a 2011 Ford Flex northbound when he got into some kind of confrontation with a 46-year-old man in a 2011 Ford Escape that led to the two vehicles colliding.

After the two drivers pulled to the side of the road, police say Brown shot the other man in the abdomen.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Brown will be arraigned in Grafton County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call NH State Police Sgt. Michael Cote 603-223-8872.

