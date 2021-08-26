HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old Methuen woman slammed into the front of a bar in Haverhill early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the crash found Moonshiners Whiskey Bar on Washington Street significantly damaged after Cassandra Cabrera allegedly struck it with her Jeep Wrangler, according to a release issued by the department.

Cabrera then fled the scene on Wingate Street where she again crashed into a truck, police said.

Cabrera was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges including, assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a crash.

Minor injuries were reported, though no further details were released.

The bar has since been boarded up.

charged with multiple offenses including:Assault to Murder,A&B Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Operation MV, Leaving the Scene of Property & Personal Injury,&Malicious Destruction of Property. Only minor injuries reported.Anyone w info contact Off.Andrukaitis 978 373-1212 ext. 1214 — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) August 26, 2021

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-373-1212.

