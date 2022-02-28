MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The hit-and-run driver who struck a 22-year-old woman as she got out of a rideshare vehicle in Medford has turned himself over to authorities, police said.

The woman was exiting the rideshare car with her boyfriend in the area of 125 Harvard St. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a passing vehicle hit her, according to Medford police.

She suffered serious injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where police say she remains in serious condition.

The driver who hit the woman turned himself over to Medford police on Sunday evening, authorities said.

His name has not been released because he has not been officially charged yet, police added.

Police are also in possession of the car suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)