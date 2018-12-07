Driver airlifted to hospital after car smashes through entrance of bank in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man was hospitalized after his car rolled over and slammed into a bank in Brockton early Friday morning.

Authorities responding to Webster Bank on Oak Street just before 2:30 a.m. found the car on its roof and partially inside the building.

Firefighters extricated the driver, Robert Morano, from the vehicle and paramedics transported him to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was then airlifted to a Brigham & Women’s Hospital with chest trauma, Brockton Fire Capt. Richard Costa said.

A preliminary investigation suggests Morano was speeding down Oak Street and missed a turn, causing him to crash.

“His car was upside down and backward into the building,” Costa said. “He missed a turn, struck the building and ended up inside the building.”

Morano took out a light pole and two handicapped parking signs before crashing, according to authorities.

Police have requested court officials to issue a summons to Morano on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The crumpled car has since been removed but a gaping hole was left where the bank entrance once existed.

“Usually it’s a minor thing but this was a substantial amount of damage,” Costa said.

Splintered wood and insulation could be seen scattered on the ground outside the bank.

It’s not clear when the bank will reopen.