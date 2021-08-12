UPPER MARLBORO, Maryland (WHDH) — A driver who allegedly ignored work zone signs drove their Cadillac into a giant sinkhole filled with water in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Wednesday.

Crews drained the water from the sinkhole before removing the luxury car.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said they had posted warning signs in the area, which the driver apparently ignored.

They are urging others to respect the work zone and follow traffic directions.

Crews are continuing to repair the sinkhole.

