Driver allegedly strikes Hull motorcycle officer in funeral procession

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a New York man who allegedly struck a motorcycle officer during a funeral procession in Hull Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a police motorcycle at Nantasket Avenue and K Street at 1 p.m. allegedly found a 68-year-old man from New York whose vehicle collided with the officer. The driver was traveling east on K Street in a Ford F-150 pickup when he struck the motorcycle officer traveling north on Nantasket Avenue as part of a funeral procession heading to Hull Village Cemetery, police said.

The motorcycle officer was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

