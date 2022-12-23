STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harvard man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday after the SUV he was driving careened into an unoccupied child’s bedroom in Stow, officials said.

At his arraigned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, prosecutors said William Shook, 51, was able to get himself out of the wreck and told officer he had taken two shots of alcohol. He allegedly failed a series of field sobriety tests.

Crews could be seen repairing the multi-family home on Great Road on Friday afternoon.

Neighbors said the crash was loud enough to be confused for a transformer explosion.

The owner of the home declined to comment.

