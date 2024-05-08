NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a 28-year-old Maine man after he allegedly led state troopers on a chase through multiple New Hampshire communities Tuesday night.

New Hampshire State Police in a statement said Bert Clement of South Portland, Maine hit speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour on Route 101 in Exeter before authorities took him into custody in North Hampton.

Police said Clement is now facing charges including two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs, disobeying an officer and reckless operation

State police said troopers got involved in the incident after a vehicle fled from local police officers in Epping. Police said the car traveled “at a high rate of speed” along Route 101 in Epping before a state trooper spotted it passing him traveling east near Route 101’s Exit 10 in Exeter.

The trooper tried to stop the car, according to police, but it continued. After briefly leaving the highway, police said the car returned and continued to flee toward Hampton.

Moments later, police said, troopers deployed “tire deflation devices” on the eastbound side of Route 101 near the highway’s junction with I-95. Two tires on the fleeing car deflated. But the pursuit continued, with the car traveling through the Hampton Side Toll Plaza and onto I-95 North in North Hampton before it finally came to a stop.

State police said troopers took the driver, identified as Clement, into custody without incident.

Charged in connection with the state police chase, police said Clement will also face charges in connection with the initial pursuit in Epping.

Clement was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned on June 4, according to police.

The entire incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at Brian.D.Hanna@DOS.NH.GOV.

