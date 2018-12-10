Driver arrested after child killed, woman and infant critically injured in Revere pedestrian crash

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston woman will face a judge in Chelsea District Court Monday after being arrested in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Revere Sunday night that left one child dead and a woman and infant critically injured, state police said.

Autumn Harris, 42, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle for her alleged involvement in the fatal crash. State police say more charges may be filed based on the results of the ongoing investigation.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Route 145 near the intersection with North Shore Road about 5 p.m. found multiple pedestrian victims, including an adult female and two children, according to state police.

One of the children, a five-year-old girl, was declared dead at the scene, according to state police.

The 27-year-old woman and 2-month-old infant were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious life-threatening injuries.

Family members told 7News that the 27-year-old is the mother of the child and infant.

State police say another adult female and a two-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests Harris was driving down the road in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox veered onto the grass median strip, where she struck the pedestrians who were all waiting on the median to cross the street.

She was traveling with a 40-year-old woman from East Boston.

State police say a drug recognition expert was responding to the barracks to assess whether the operator was driving while under the influence of narcotics.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by State Police Troop A, State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.