Driver arrested after child killed, woman and infant critically injured in Revere pedestrian crash

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Revere Sunday night that left one child dead and a woman and infant critically injured, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Route 145 near the intersection with North Shore Road about 5 p.m. found multiple pedestrian victims, including an adult female and two children, according to state police.

One of the children was declared dead at the scene.

The adult female and an infant were taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston with serious life-threatening injuries.

Family members told 7News that the injured pedestrians were a woman and her two children. The seriously injured child, they said, was just two months old.

A preliminary investigation suggests a woman driving down the road veered onto the grass median strip, where she struck the pedestrians who were all walking together.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested.

State police say a drug recognition expert is responding to the barracks to asses whether the operator was driving while under the influence of narcotics.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by State Police Troop A, State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

