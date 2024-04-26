HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol after a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in Hingham early Friday morning, police announced.

Hingham police said the crash involved an SUV and a bicycle at the intersection of Otis Street, Downer Avenue and Daley Road.

Police responded near 12:30 a.m. and found the SUV with damage to its front end.

The bicyclist, age 39, was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The SUV driver was not injured.

Hingham police said the bicyclist had been riding north on Otis Street immediately before the crash. The SUV was traveling west on Otis Street and hit the bicyclist after failing to yield at a stop sign, police said.

Police said officers arrested the SUV driver at the scene.

The driver, identified as Marcia Durant Way, 59, of Hingham was then charged with negligent operation and failure to slow/yield, in addition to the OUI charge. She was later released on personal recognizance ahead of an arraignment scheduled to take place later in the day Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)