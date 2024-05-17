BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was arrested early Friday morning after crashing onto a set of Green Line tracks and into a fence, police said.

MBTA Transit Police said the crash happened near 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Commonwealth Avenue, near the Boston University Bridge.

Police in a post on X said officers responded and took the driver into custody for operating under the influence of liquor.

The vehicle was later towed from the scene, according to police.

Police did not identify the driver who was arrested and no further information was immediately available.

