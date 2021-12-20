HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed into the back of a parked police cruiser in Hingham on Saturday afternoon.

An officer in a marked police cruiser was stopped in traffic on Whiting Street around 2:45 p.m. when he was rear-ended by a driver who did not apply the brakes prior to the crash, according to police.

The driver, Adilson Gomes Barreiro, 39, was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to use care while slowing or stopping. Police say Barreiro never had a valid driver’s license in Massachusetts.

He is expected to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Monday.

