BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers arrested a driver Tuesday after the driver allegedly crashed their car onto MBTA Red Line tracks in Dorchester, Transit Police said.

Police in a post on X said the crash happened near 12:30 p.m. in the area of the Savin Hill station.

The driver crashed their car through a fence, according to police, and landed on the tracks.

MBTA Transit Police said officers arrested the driver for unlicensed and negligent operation. There were no reported injuries.

The MBTA in a post on X moments after 12:30 p.m. said shuttle buses were replacing services between the JFK/UMass station and Ashmont. The T said fire officials and maintenance personnel were on scene.

The vehicle had been removed from the tracks as of around 2 p.m. and maintenance crews were inspecting the area for damage.

Transit police said their investigation was ongoing as of around 2:20 p.m.

