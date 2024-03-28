BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle struck a school bus with students onboard Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of the vehicle’s driver.

Barre Police said they responded to report of a motor vehicle crash on West Street at 7:15 a.m. According to authorities, the vehicle operated by Cedric Cooley, 32, of Orange, struck the school bus after crossing the center line, which caused the bus to lose control and strike a guardrail and nearby trees.

No serious injuries were reported; the students on board were evaluated and one was transported for medical attention as a precaution.

Cooley was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license – subsequent offense, negligent operation of the motor vehicle, speed greater than reasonable, and reckless endangerment of a child.

