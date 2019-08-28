Driver arrested after hitting, seriously injuring elderly woman in Revere crosswalk

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he struck and seriously injured an 80-year-old woman as she was crossing a crosswalk in Revere on Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Revere Beach Boulevard around 6 a.m. arrested Jaaziel Goncalves, 61, of Revere, for operating a motor vehicle without a license and committing a crosswalk violation, according to state police.

The woman he struck was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered serious injuries.

Goncalves is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court.

No additional information was immediately released.

