SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested after they “intentionally” crashed into the Shrewsbury police station Monday, ending up completely inside the building, according to Shrewsbury police.

Shrewsbury police said the car drove through two doors, the lobby, and the wall of the department’s dispatch center shortly after 2 p.m. The smashed car has since been towed away.

The driver was the only person inside the car at the time and was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Police said they have prior experience with this person, but not since 2019.

Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson said they have not yet identified a motive, but there is no danger to the community at this time.

Anderson said they have taken steps to prevent a crash such as this one.

“So we actually put two pylons out there to prevent people from hitting the building, it went through that, it went through the door — actually two doors — went through the front lobby, and then went through the wall of the dispatch center,” said Anderson.

The front lobby of the police station is closed, but police said the department remains fully operational. Anyone who needs to file a police report can do so by calling 508-845-1212.

The crash is under investigation by Shrewsbury police and the District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect has not been publically identified, but they are expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court Tuesday.

